Rays Will Face Challenge Holding off Yankees in AL East Race

The Tampa Bay Rays picked up a victory in their series opener against the Atlanta Braves behind another stellar performance from Freddy Peralta on the mound.

That moved the Rays one step closer to clinching a playoff spot, as they could become the first team to do so in the MLB as early as Sept. 10. While earning a postseason berth is a great achievement, the team does have bigger goals in place.

Tampa Bay has its sights set on the American League East title. They were four games ahead of the New York Yankees entering play on Sept. 9, and the two teams will face off against each other the final week of the regular season.

It is a four-game set at Yankee Stadium, and the Rays need only one more victory to clinch the season tiebreaker over their rivals. That will be a daunting task going on the road to win, but it is far from the only obstacle Tampa Bay has to overcome in the final 20 games of the season.

Rays have hardest schedule in AL remaining

Sep 8, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Bryan Baker (47) and catcher Kenny Piper (50) react after defeating the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As shared by ESPN, there isn’t a team in the AL that has a tougher finish to the regular season than Tampa Bay. Their opponents have a combined winning percentage of .531, with the next closest team being the Baltimore Orioles, whose opponents have a .524 winning percentage entering play on Sept. 8.

The Rays are facing only one non-playoff team, the Athletics, at Tropicana Field from Sept. 15 through 17 for three games. Every other team Tampa Bay is scheduled to face is currently in the playoff field.

That includes the National League East-leading Braves, who they are facing off against at Truist Stadium. After that, the Rays return home for their final homestand of the regular season, playing nine games, three apiece, against the Houston Astros, Athletics and Boston Red Sox.

The four-game set on the road against New York follows, with their final series of the campaign coming against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Yankees will have opportunities to make up ground

Sep 8, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Spencer Jones (78) and right fielder Aaron Judge (99) look on from the dugout during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is a daunting stretch to navigate before heading into the postseason, but it will help Tampa Bay become more battle-tested. Facing off against opponents that strong should help them maintain their edge heading into the postseason.

However, holding onto the top spot in the AL East will be a challenge. While they are facing a tough schedule, the same cannot be said for the Yankees. Their opponents have a combined winning percentage of .493, which is sixth on the list of 10 teams.

They are currently hosting the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium before a series with the New York Mets. After that, they head on the road to face the Minnesota Twins before returning home to finish the regular season against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Rays and Orioles.

On top of that, New York has gotten their superstar, Aaron Judge, back in the lineup. Tampa Bay needs to handle business in that four-game series to create a buffer with the tiebreaker and an expanded lead in the division.