Rays' Junior Caminero Should Be Considered AL MVP Following Walk-Off Home Run

As the Tampa Bay Rays try to clinch the American League East following clinching a playoff berth recently, they have seen one of their players elevate his game to new levels.

The Rays have been a major surprise this season in the AL. Not too many people believed that they could be .500, let alone have the best record in the league. However, with September at the midway point, that is exactly where they stand.

Tampa Bay has been able to hold off some serious competition in the division so far, and if they win the East, the road to the World Series will run through Tropicana Field.

As expected with such a good record, there are a lot of players who have performed well. The starting rotation has received a lot of praise with the trio of Shane McClanahan, Nick Martinez, and Drew Rasmussen pitching well. Also, the addition of Freddy Peralta has helped out quite a bit in the second half.

In the lineup, while there have been some great players for the team, it has been the 23-year-old sensation Junior Caminero who has really separated himself. Now, he has to be seriously considered the AL MVP.

Caminero Should Be AL MVP

Sep 15, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) hits a walk off home run against the Oakland Athletics in the ninth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While for quite some time it was thought that Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros was going to be the AL MVP, Caminero has been red hot and, with some clutch home runs, has to be firmly in the conversation now.

On Tuesday, Caminero was able to hit a walk-off home run to win it against the Athletics. It was the young slugger's second walk-off home run in four games, giving himself some excellent moments to add to his resume.

Caminero now has 41 home runs, which leads the league, and with him being on the best team in the AL, he should be the MVP as their best player and the heart of the lineup.

With an OPS just a touch under .900 this season and nearing the 100-RBI mark at 96, it has been a great season across the board. While there is no denying that Alvarez has been really good as well for the Astros, Caminero being on the best team in the league by a wide margin should help his case in this one.

The Astros are fighting right now for a playoff spot, and if they miss it, it will certainly hurt his chances of winning. From both a numbers perspective and how the team has performed, Caminero should be considered the AL MVP now.