Rays Wisely Seen as Best Landing Spot for Former All-Star Slugger

As the Tampa Bay Rays continue to try to be one of the top teams in the American League, they are going to need to make some improvements before the trade deadline.

With a (41-29) record entering their series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Rays have proven to be one of the best teams in baseball so far this season. As they continue to battle with the New York Yankees in the AL East, the league seems up for grabs for the taking, and Tampa Bay should be aggressive in trying to improve.

When looking at the roster, there are a couple of areas that make sense for the Rays to try to improve. The backend of the rotation could use another veteran arm with the recent struggles and demotion to the bullpen for Steven Matz. Furthermore, while that is a need more so for the rest of the regular season, adding at least one hitter will be important for them to try to be a contender.

This is a lineup that features some talent at the top of the batting order, but the depth of the unit is a weakness. Fortunately, there should be opportunities for them to fix that.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the best landing spot for San Francisco Giants slugger Luis Arraez being the Rays.

Rays Need Another Bat

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

It has not been a good season for the Giants out West, and the team is seemingly going to have a fire sale this summer. There are a lot of big names in San Francisco, but also some contracts that appear to be unmovable.

With players like Rafael Devers and Willy Adames making a ton of money, it would be shocking to see them get moved. However, the team could move players like Arraez, and he would be a strong fit for a lot of teams.

Even though the Giants might be struggling, Arraez has been doing his normal thing at the plate. He is one of the best contact hitters in the game, and he is slashing .319/.352/.435 with two home runs and 26 RBI.

With Arraez’s approach at the plate and the Rays’ need for help at second base, he appears to be a perfect fit in their lineup. Furthermore, with him being on an expiring deal and the team not having to pay him long-term, that also fits well with Tampa Bay’s approach.