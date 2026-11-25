The Tampa Bay Rays had a lot of decisions to make with players on their roster ahead of the non-tender deadline.

Entering the offseason, the Rays had the most players arbitration-eligible in baseball at 17 players. After a few transactions, such as trading Nick Fortes to the Boston Red Sox or designating Nick Madrigal for assignment, that number was cut down to 13.

Out of those 13 players, all of them were tendered a contract except for one player: right-handed relief pitcher Cole Sulser. Despite being on the team’s roster for the World Series a few weeks ago, the team made the tough decision to move on from Sulser, non-tendering him, which means he immediately became a free agent.

Despite that move being made, Sulser’s time with the club may not be over. When speaking to a group of reporters, including Adam Berry of MLB.com, Tampa Bay assistant general manager Kevin Ibach revealed that the team is open to bringing back the veteran righty.

Rays are opening to bringing back Cole Sulser

Jun 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Cole Sulser (71) delivers a pitch during the second inning against Arizona Diamondbacks at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Cole is certainly someone that we’d consider bringing back here, I think, if things fell the right way. But as we’re trying to create roster spots right now and maintain that versatility in the bullpen, you’re faced with hard decisions among a certain subset of those relievers.”

In terms of flexibility, a major reason the team likely decided to move on from Sulser was that he is out of options. Other players on the 40-man roster can be sent to the minor leagues without having to go through the waiver process, providing the team with more maneuverability.

Entering the final year of arbitration eligibility, Sulser was projected to earn $1.9 million in 2027. Certainly not an exorbitant amount of money, but more than what the Rays were willing to pay for a middle reliever when there are other needs to address on the roster.

If Sulser is willing to take less money, a return could certainly be in the future. He is someone that manager Kevin Cash trusts to a degree as a reliable innings eater, as he was called upon to throw 56.1 innings during the regular season, producing a 4.31 ERA.

Alas, at this point, bullpen depth is something the team has plenty of. Edwin Uceta, who missed the entire 2026 campaign, should be back in 2027 and could fill a sizable role in the bullpen. A healthier season is hoped for Manuel Rodriguez as well.

Tyler Wells, acquired ahead of the trade deadline, will be back as well. Tampa Bay could also turn to young hurlers like Brody Hopkins and Ty Johnson, who got their first taste of the Big Leagues in 2026, as potential bullpen arms if they aren’t kept as starters this offseason.