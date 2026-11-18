The Tampa Bay Rays have already been busy this offseason, making decisions on options for players and making a change to their 40-man roster ahead of free agency really picking up.

Starting pitchers Nick Martinez and Freddy Peralta, infielder Jorge Mateo and outfielder Cedric Mullins are all currently free agents after being part of the team’s roster for its run to the World Series. Now, another member of the American League Pennant-winning squad is on the move.

Catcher Nick Fortes has been traded to the Boston Red Sox, according to MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN. Chris Cotillo of MassLive added that right-handed pitcher Angel Roa, a minor leaguer, would be heading back to the Rays in the deal.

Trade news: The Boston Red Sox are acquiring catcher Nick Fortes in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 18, 2026

This deal comes not even a day after it was reported that Tampa Bay was engaged in trade talks centered around their veteran backstop. Talks were ongoing with multiple clubs, and it is their AL East rivals who presented the offer that the Rays liked the most.

Rays make shrwed trade dealing Nick Fortes to Red Sox

Sep 1, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Nick Fortes (40) hits an RBI single during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Tampa Bay, this is a very smart trade to make. They have an excellent track record of developing arms in their organization, and they are now getting their hands on a 17-year-old who has eight games and 22.1 innings of experience as a professional in the Dominican Summer League.

Roa produced a 3.22 ERA and had 21 strikeouts. He is a lottery ticket acquisition for the franchise, and a worthwhile one to take. If there is any club that can get the most out of such a raw prospect, it is the Rays.

Another reason this is a good deal for Tampa Bay is that it clears more money off their salary cap. A run to the World Series and a new ownership group are good signs of spending habits changing in the future, but this is still a franchise that won’t spend more than they need to.

Fortes, who is arbitration-eligible this offseason and under team control through 2028, is projected to earn $3.4 million in salary for 2027. While not a significant amount of money to some, for the Rays, that is a steep price to pay for a backup who may have been relegated to No. 3 duties next summer.

Sources: Red Sox trading Angel Roa to Rays for Nick Fortes. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) November 18, 2026

Tampa Bay has two star catching prospects, Caden Bodine and Nathan Flewelling, who don’t have to be added to the 40-man roster yet. Bodine is close to an MLB debut, and could push for a spot on the roster as soon as next summer.

That would have been a poor use of $3.4 million for a catcher operating as organizational depth, so trading him for Roa made a lot of sense. That is money the team can now spend elsewhere to upgrade an area of need; catcher is no longer a weakness for the team with Liam Hicks on board and under team control for four more seasons himself.

With Fortes on the move after a year and a half with the team, the Rays can turn to Kenny Piper, the only other catcher with Hicks on the 40-man roster, to handle things until Bodine is deemed ready.