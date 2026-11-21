There wasn’t a team in the MLB that had more players arbitration-eligible than the Tampa Bay Rays coming into the offseason; their 17 players were tied for the most in baseball with the Boston Red Sox.

After a few transactions were made to pare down the 40-man roster and create some flexibility, the Rays had 13 players who were arbitration-eligible heading into deadline day on Nov. 20. In a somewhat surprising turn of events, the team decided to tender a contract to nearly all of them.

Out of the 13 eligible players, there was only one player who was non-tendered: right-handed pitcher Cole Sulser. Projected to earn $1.9 million in arbitration, Tampa Bay decided to move on instead of holding onto a player who was a big part of their bullpen in 2026.

The Tampa Bay Rays have non-tendered RHP Cole Sulser. Additionally, the Rays have acquired INF Christian Koss from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for RHP Cole Stokes.



The club’s 40-man roster is now at 38 players. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) November 20, 2026

Sulser appeared in 51 regular season games, throwing 56.1 innings. He had a 4.31 ERA and performed even better than that, producing a 3.68 FIP, which indicates there was a little bit of bad luck involved in his numbers.

Part of the team’s playoff roster, he didn’t fare well in October baseball. Sulser made three appearances in the postseason and had an ugly 15.43 ERA, giving up four earned runs in 2.1 innings pitched.

His 2026 campaign wasn’t as productive as 2024 or 2025, which likely played a part in making him a non-tender candidate. Always looking to save money where possible, the Rays do have more affordable options they can fill out their bullpen with in 2027, including a few of the players who were tendered a contract.

Shane McClanahan headlines Rays players tendered a contract

Sep 3, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) throws during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwin Uceta, who is projected to make $1.5 million after missing the entire 2026 campaign, will be a part of the bullpen as long as he is healthy. As will Manuel Rodriguez, who battled injuries but was able to get on the mound for six appearances this past season, and is projected for $900,000 in arbitration.

Kevin Kelly, a breakout performer in 2026 as a setup man, was also tendered a contract and has a projection of $2.6 million. The man he pitched in front of, closer Bryan Baker, was tendered and projected to receive $4.1 million after an All-Star campaign that he led MLB with 41 saves.

Left-handed pitcher Shane McClanahan has the highest projected salary of the tendered players at $6.6 million. He is a trade candidate, along with Ryan Pepiot, who is projected for $3.1 million.

Right-handed pitcher Griffin Jax, first baseman Jonathan Aranda, right-handed pitcher Tyler Wells, left-handed pitcher Garrett Cleavinger, infielder Richie Palacios and outfielder Jonny DeLuca were the other players tendered a contract.