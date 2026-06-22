Return To Form for Rays Relief Pitcher Has Greatly Helped Bullpen
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The Tampa Bay Rays are in a great spot with how they are performing at the Major League level this season, knowing that the future holds for the franchise.
Another high-upside youngster will be added to the mix in a few weeks when the 2026 MLB Draft is held on July 11 and 12. The Rays have the No. 2 pick and are hoping to add someone to the mix that has the long-term potential of their current No. 1-ranked prospect, Theo Gillen.
A first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, No. 18 overall, he is quickly ascending all prospect rankings with his torrid performance in the minor leagues. He has been performing so well that Tampa Bay feels that he is ready for a new challenge.
As shared by Marc Topkin of the Tampa Times on X, Gillen is being promoted to Double-A Montgomery. It is a move that has been earned with some incredible performances with High-A Bowling Green.
Theo Gillen promoted to Double-A Montgomery
A unanimous top 100 prospect coming into 2026, he is going to be shooting up the rankings whenever they are updated throughout the year. He is the clear-cut No. 1 prospect in the Rays’ farm system, and there is certainly a chance he cracks the overall top 10 in baseball.
He is only 20 years old but shows a feel for the game beyond his years. Through 57 games with Bowling Green before the promotion, he had 265 plate appearances and has been tearing it up.
He produced a .342/.449/.589 slash line with 12 home runs, 12 doubles, three triples, 44 RBI and 25 stolen bases while being caught only five times. As shared by Running From The OPS, Gillen is the only player at any level of the minor leagues to have 12+ home runs, 25+ stolen bases and a batting average of at least .310 on the year.
An incredible athlete, he is starting to put all of his tools to work on the field. And it is translating to excellent results. It will certainly be interesting to see how he handles the jump in competition, with Double-A pitching being a lot better than what he has seen with Single-A Charleston and High-A Bowling Green.
Nothing has fazed him to this point, showcasing improvements each year he has been a professional.
Along with the emerging power at the plate and game-changing speed that he possesses on the basepaths, Gillen is also looking like a difference maker defensively. His speed is an asset playing center field, where he has all the tools to be above-average in that realm of the game as well.
Tampa Bay looks to have another future star on its hands in the outfield. He is viewed as a future All-Star, and it is hard to argue against that with what he has shown thus far.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. Previously, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.