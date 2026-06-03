Tampa Bay Rays Bring Back Pitcher for Series Finale Against Tigers

While the Tampa Bay Rays have gotten off to a great start to the season, they have slipped up a bit of late. As the team tries to break out of a little funk, they have made a roster move to bring back up a young pitcher for their bullpen.

Going back to the start of last week, the Rays have been in the middle of their worst stretch of the season. Starting with their series against the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay is just (2-6) in their last eight games. It has been a bit of a shocking stretch for the team, especially considering the teams that they have been facing.

Getting swept by the Orioles and losing a series already to the Detroit Tigers is not ideal, and the team will be hoping to bounce back. Before their series finale against the Tigers, they made a move to get a fresh arm for their bullpen, and it will be right-hander Mason Englert coming back to the majors.

Rays Bring Back Englert

The Tampa Bay Rays have recalled RHP Mason Englert from Triple-A Durham and optioned RHP Trevor Martin to Durham. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) June 3, 2026

The 26-year-old has had a couple of stints in the majors already this year and will be back up for the finale against Detroit. So far this season, he has totaled a 5.63 ERA in 16 innings pitched.

Englert’s role has been a bit interesting so far when he’s been in the majors. Tampa Bay has used him in both short and long-relief opportunities, and while the result overall hasn’t been great, he did perform well in his last outing.

Back on May 8th, the right-hander pitched 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits against the Boston Red Sox. This was a very encouraging outing for Englert, and it will be one that the team will be hoping that he can build upon. In his last five appearances in the majors, he has allowed just one run in 8.1 innings pitched.

To make room for Englert, it will be right-hander Trevor Martin heading down to the minors. On Monday, Martin had a tough outing, allowing two home runs in three innings of work. With the need for a bulk guy in the bullpen, the Rays are going back to Englert.

As the team wraps up their series against the Tigers, they will have Nick Martinez on the mound for the finale. Tampa Bay is in need of a win, or some panic could set in for the franchise.