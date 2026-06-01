Rays Series Preview Against Tigers at Tropicana Field

The last week of Tampa Bay Rays baseball against the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels got a little dicey.

After a back-and-forth boxing match on Monday that saw Colton Cowser deliver the knockout blow with a walk-off homer, the Rays let the following two games slide. Luck was not falling their way as Griffin Jax was beaned by a comebacker, Steven Matz looked flat in his return from the IL, and the bats were stymied by strong Baltimore pitching.

It was a tough sweep, but one that felt more reflective of the sleeping giant potential the Orioles know they possess to salvage their slow start.

Returning to Tropicana Field, they squared off with one of the American League's worst, the Los Angeles Angels. On paper and in recent years, the Angels aren’t a tough team to face, but their star power does enough to make games consistently close.

Rays have to take advantage of series against Tigers

Apr 22, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash (16) during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Tropicana Field. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

A 14-3 blowout in the second game of the set meant Tampa Bay was outscored 21-16 in the series score, yet they escaped with the series win.

As Kevin Cash said in Sunday’s post-game presser, “the Rays played more like themselves” against Los Angeles. Hitting came in timely situations, especially through Richie Palacios, who continues to step up to big moments.

Bryan Baker and the bullpen held down close games. And the heart of the order continued to deliver all the hits necessary to win.

With the New York Yankees still clearly in the rearview and the grip on the division loosening, a matchup with the AL-worst Detroit Tigers will be crucial to take advantage of, while posing a challenge. That 22-38 record of theirs may spell out the story of their season at a glance, but it doesn’t encapsulate what this team is capable of.

The boys have been busy! pic.twitter.com/7DSCclAJAO — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 1, 2026

A myriad of injuries have plagued this roster, most notably to back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner, Tarik Skubal. The news of Justin Verlander and Casey Mize joining him only made matters worse.

A rotation in a state of disarray and key role hitters weighing down the lineup tailspun them to a 6-22 record in May. The Rays will hope they can catch the Tigers while they’re still in this dismal stretch because it’s unlikely to last.

After an electrifying 2025 season that saw them push the Mariners to the brink in the ALDS, the Tigers have lofty expectations set for this season. To see them struggling so mightily out of the gate is shocking and not indicative of the star power that can fuel them to a turnaround.

Rookie Kevin McGonigle has been lighting the world on fire with his otherworldly contact skills and gritty hustle, picking up slack where other Tigers have faltered. His ascendance to an overnight sensation, along with the steady All-Star presences of Riley Greene and Dillon Dingler, has brought some stability in a recent stretch that has been nothing but disappointing.

Bringing this energy to June! pic.twitter.com/yPn0kvpmsK — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 1, 2026

That fickle starting pitching for Detroit will be on display at Tropicana Field this series. Two young arms, Ty Madden and Troy Melton, are very much still works in progress, who the Tigers are leaning on heavily to succeed with such a large innings void to fill.

One of the remaining veterans left on the staff, Jack Flaherty, will also pitch. His season has been nightmarish to begin with, yet the underlying metrics believe his strikeout stuff is very much alive and well.

The Rays will counter with Griffin Jax, who looks to be fine after Tuesday’s comebacker thankfully hit him in a safe spot that left no permanent ailment. Steven Matz will look to sharpen his pitch locations after some flat changeups left him with a 6-run outing last time out.

Nick Martinez rounds out the series. The veteran one-year pick up for Tampa Bay has turned into one of the most interesting stories in baseball, as he is spinning his changeup to the most success he’s seen yet.