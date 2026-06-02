Ranking Three Best Players for Rays In Great Month of May

With the best record in the American League heading into June, May was another stellar month for the Tampa Bay Rays. As expected, it was a team effort, and a lot of players performed well.

Despite expectations not being overly high for the Rays coming into the year, with two great months of baseball under their belts, they have proven to be a true contender early on.

Tampa Bay has been one of the biggest surprises in all of baseball, and the team is showing no signs of slowing down. A strong month in May has helped them take the lead not only in their division, but also in AL overall. Now, the team will be looking to sustain that level of success and snap a two-year playoff drought. With the month of May being a strong one for the team, here were the top three players for the Rays.

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

While he might not be a household name yet, Jonathan Aranda has been one of the best hitters in the American League so far this season. After a breakout campaign in 2025, he has improved this year and has been a major reason for the success of the team. In May, the slugger slashed .374/.464/.560 with four home runs and 18 RBI. He has been an RBI machine for Tampa Bay, and for a team that needs run producers, he is key.

Nick Martinez

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

The veteran right-hander has been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball this year and has been an amazing free agent signing by Tampa Bay. After a strong start to the season, there was an expectation that there would be some regression from Martinez. However, that has yet to be the case, and he pitched excellently in May as well. Last month, he totaled a (3-0) record and 1.52 ERA in five starts. The numbers have been outstanding, and he is a big part of the rotation’s success.

Shane McClanahan

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

Easily the biggest x-factor for the Rays coming into the year was their former All-Star pitcher, Shane McClanahan. The southpaw was coming off missing two seasons in a row, and Tampa Bay likely had no idea what to expect from him. However, the results have been fantastic, and he is pitching like an All-Star once again. In May, he was the best pitcher on one of the best units in baseball. Last month, he totaled a (4-0) record and 1.41 ERA in six starts. The numbers have been outstanding, and McClanahan has been a difference maker.