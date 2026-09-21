Taylor Walls’ Impact Has Been “Very Important” for Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are inching closer and closer to an American League East Division Title, and are playing solid baseball at the right time. One player who has flown under the radar and has had a significant impact on the Rays this season, doing so in not the most prominent ways, is Taylor Walls.

Walls was activated from the Injured List on September 17, prior to their series finale against the Athletics. The shortstop made his presence known instantly, as he continues to contribute to Tampa Bay’s success by helping them win their sixth straight.

Walls had one of the key hits for the Rays in their six-run fourth inning, as he laid down a bunt single with a runner on third, bringing home the run with a well-placed bunt down the third-base line.

It turns out that Walls’ bunt single in that fourth inning was the Tampa Bay’s 47th bunt hit this season, which is the second-most by any team in a single season since 2008. The only other team to accomplish the feat is the Minnesota Twins, who recorded 65 bunt hits in 2008.

Taylor Walls making impact for Rays

Sep 20, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Taylor Walls (6) throws to first base during the ninth inning against Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is an example of Walls playing to his strengths and using his abilities to have success on the field and help the team. He has 18 total bunt hits since he made his MLB debut in 2021.

Walls was on the IL with a right hip flexor strain, which he sustained on September 5. He missed less time than anticipated, returning on Sept. 17. He instantly reminded everyone of his significance to the team.

Rays' manager Kevin Cash spoke about the impact that Walls has on the team and how important he is to Tampa Bay.

“He's as important as anybody that's in the lineup on a daily basis.” Cash said. “What he does defensively, what he's created this year offensively for us by getting bunts down, stealing bases, getting some big hits for us -- very important for us.”

Taylor Walls INTENTIONALLY dropped this pop-up👀 pic.twitter.com/mXQJOsUsAJ — Caminero Fan Club (@CamineroFanClub) September 20, 2026

Walls may have a career batting average hovering around the Mendoza line and a career 68 OPS+, but he hopes that he’s proving that there is more to the game than just offense and hitting home runs.

“That is important,” he said. “I think not necessarily for myself, but I just think in general that there's a lot of really good players that this game has that maybe don't hit the long ball or do something offensively every night that wows you that can change a game.”

Walls may not have stellar power numbers, or offensive numbers in general, for that matter, but he’s providing value to the Rays in other ways, including using small ball and his defense to help win games.