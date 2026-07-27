Rays Correctly Predicted To Make Big Splash Ahead of Deadline

The Tampa Bay Rays ran into a little bit of a hiccup heading into and coming out of the 2026 MLB All-Star break, losing five games in a row after dropping the finale to the Seattle Mariners and getting swept by the Boston Red Sox.

However, they have gotten back on track since, taking three out of four from the Toronto Blue Jays before sweeping the Cleveland Guardians. They still have the best record in the American League at 63-43, leading the New York Yankees by three games in the AL East.

If they are to hold onto that spot in the standings, the front office needs to make some additions ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Reportedly, the Rays are going to seek out upgrades aggressively.

And that is exactly what Chad Jennings of The Athletic (subscription required) believes they will do. In a recent piece that shared bold deadline predictions for each team, Tampa Bay was predicted to make a big splash.

Rays smartly predicted to make big splash

Feb 15, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander talks with media at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Last time the Rays were in a particularly good position to buy at the trade deadline, their big move was for Aaron Civale (then they got knocked out in the wild-card round). The Rays will do more than that this year,” Jennings wrote.

That is an accurate prediction to make, given the current state that the franchise finds itself. The AL is wide open; the only real threat to the Rays right now looks to be the Yankees.

It would make a ton of sense to bring in some reinforcements that will help keep them at bay and put the team in a better position to hang with the great teams in the National League, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves.

For a team playing as well as Tampa Bay is, there are a lot of items on their to-do list. They could really use another bat to add to their star-studded trio of third baseman Junior Caminero, designated hitter Yandy Diaz and first baseman Jonathan Aranda.

Catcher has been mentioned prominently, but if that upgrade comes in the form of a second baseman, such as Luis Arraez, shortstop or outfielder, it could work as well.

Rays have several areas of team that could use an upgrade

Jul 24, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the mound, the Rays need reinforcements who can help eat innings. Their starting rotation has been great, but there are legitimate concerns about the workload Shane McClanahan, Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour can handle down the stretch.

McClanahan is pitching for the first time since August 2023 because of injuries. Jax and Seymour both opened the year in the bullpen, transitioning to the rotation midseason to help overcome injuries and ineffectiveness.

Bryan Baker has been outstanding as the team’s closer, but the bridge to him is sometimes shaky. A high-leverage reliever would be a nice addition ahead of the deadline.

Armed with a deep and talented farm system, Tampa Bay has the means to get multiple deals done to put them in the best position to make a run at the World Series.