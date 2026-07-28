Rays ‘Ready for an October To Remember’ With Big Swings

There have been some very successful campaigns in the history of the Tampa Bay Rays, who have won the American League pennant both times they have played in the ALCS.

However, they have not won a playoff series since their run to the World Series in 2020. That is a streak they would love to snap, and look to be in a great position to do so this year.

Entering play on July 28, the Rays are 62-43. They own the best record in the AL and are 2.5 games ahead of the New York Yankees in the AL East race. Outside of the Yankees and red-hot Boston Red Sox, there doesn’t look to be much competition in the Junior Circuit.

As a result, the expectation is that Tampa Bay is going to be aggressive in seeking out upgrades ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently provided an update on what the team is looking to acquire.

Rays can become true contenders with a few additions

Oct 6, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays president Erik Neander and manager Kevin Cash (16) during the ALDS workout day against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

“The Rays need to look for an impact starter for the rotation and another explosive, middle-of-the-order bat. With those additions, they’d be ready for an October to remember,” Bowden wrote in a mailbag where a reader asked what moves could be made to make the Rays a top-three threat.

Depending on who is asked, some may consider Tampa Bay a top-three threat already. Everyone is trying to chase down the Los Angeles Dodgers, but as the class of the AL, the Rays already look like one of the best teams in baseball.

However, it certainly wouldn’t hurt to continue adding talent to the roster, especially since they have the farm system to pull off multiple impactful trades without completely derailing any long-term plans.

The question is, who would constitute an impact starter and middle-of-the-order bat? The easy answer to the pitching portion of that is Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers.

Several impact players could be available for Rays

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) looks on while leading off first base during the ninth inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay has continually been mentioned as a dark horse contender for the two-time defending AL Cy Young Award winner. They have the kind of prospect pool the Tigers would love to pick from, which includes MLB-ready talent.

For the lineup, that is a bit of a harder question to answer. Luis Arraez of the San Francisco Giants was an All-Star this past year, putting together a remarkable bounce-back campaign. But he isn’t a middle-of-the-order thumping bat.

However, inserting Arraez into the top of the lineup would enable manager Kevin Cash to push designated hitter Yandy Diaz into the cleanup hole. If the Rays were intent on adding a run producer to the middle, they could try to pry shortstop Zach Neto away from the Los Angeles Angels or CJ Abrams away from the Washington Nationals.

There should be plenty of motivation for Tampa Bay to go for it ahead of the deadline, as this is as good a chance as any that they will have to make it back to the World Series.