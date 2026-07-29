Ranking the Rays 4 Biggest MLB Trade Deadline Needs

The Tampa Bay Rays sit atop the American League with the best record at 62-44 entering play on July 29.

However, their hold on the AL East lead is shrinking, as they lead the New York Yankees by 1.5 games. If they want to hold onto that spot, they are going to need to add some reinforcements ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

The Rays have been connected to plenty of different players who could be available around the league to address needs. But which are the most pressing? Here are their biggest needs ranked.

4. Catcher

Jul 21, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Nick Fortes (40) hits a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For virtually their entire existence, Tampa Bay has needed help at catcher. This year is no different, but things aren’t as dire as some would make it out to be. Per FanGraphs, Rays catchers are 13th in 2026 with a 96 wRC+.

Their combined fWAR is 1.5, which is 15th in the league. They have a wOBA of .310, which is 14th. Yes, their production is middle of the road, but it isn’t the position that is hurting them the most.

Given the competition on the trade market and lack of options, there are better avenues for the front office to spend their assets.

3. Relief Pitcher

Jul 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Bryan Baker (47) throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians in the ninth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bullpen has not been as productive as anyone thought it would be coming into the season. But it falls behind the starting rotation in the biggest need rankings because the team does have some reinforcements on the way.

Manuel Rodriguez is expected to return at some point in August after having his rehab transferred to Triple-A Durham. Steven Wilson is also on a rehab assignment and nearing a return.

Bryan Baker remains dominant as the closer, and the team knows what Garrett Cleavinger can provide. Kevin Kelly has been excellent, Craig Kimbrel has been a positive and Cam Booser has also been dealing.

There aren’t many household names, but this group has been solid.

2. Starting Pitcher

Jul 24, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) celebrates after the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding to the rotation could also bolster the bullpen, should Griffin Jax or Ian Seymour not be part of a trade package to bring in starting pitching help. This is the more pressing need on the mound because of attrition.

Before 2026, Shane McClanahan hadn’t pitched since August 2023 in the Big Leagues. Jax and Seymour have both transitioned from the bullpen midseason, so all three could be working on innings limits.

Consistently linked to Tarik Skubal, an addition of that magnitude would shift their World Series odds dramatically.

1. Impact Bat

Jul 20, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Victor Mesa Jr. (25) is greeted by third baseman Junior Caminero (13) after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is far and away the No. 1 need for Tampa Bay. Outside of Junior Caminero, Yandy Diaz and Jonathan Aranda, offensive production has not been as consistent as the team would have liked.

The team isn’t receiving much impact at the plate from shortstop or second base. Chandler Simpson has been on fire, and Cedric Mullins looks better after a brutal start, but help in the outfield wouldn’t be turned down.

One way or another, another bat needs to be added. In eight of their 12 games in the second half, the team has scored four or fewer runs. More offensive output would help take pressure off the pitching staff as well.