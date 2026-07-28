Why Tarik Skubal Is the Perfect Trade Target for Rays

With the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline quickly approaching, rumors and discussions regarding trades involving the Tampa Bay Rays are escalating.

Entering play on July 27, the Rays currently sit in first place in the American League East. They have a 62-43 record, which is the best in the AL, and are ahead of the New York Yankees by three games. Despite holding possession of first place, Tampa Bay will likely look to make some moves at the deadline that can help them keep that lead.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) picked one or two players that would be considered the “perfect trade target” for each team. For the Rays, that player is left-hander Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers.

Skubal is undoubtedly one of the best pitchers in the game over the past few years. He’s won consecutive AL Cy Young Awards the past two years, leading the AL in ERA and bWAR both seasons, including leading all of baseball in wins, bWAR and strikeouts in 2024.

Tarik Skubal would be massive addition to Rays rotation

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) celebrates after striking out Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Christopher Morel (24) during the seventh inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite dealing with a left elbow injury and undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies in May, Skubal has been solid overall as of late. The left-hander has pitched to a 2.70 ERA in 15 starts this season, with 110 strikeouts and just 13 walks in 90 innings with a 0.922 WHIP.

The left-hander would be joining a rotation that features Drew Rasmussen, Shane McClanahan, Nick Martinez, Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour. The Tampa Bay rotation has been solid this season; adding Skubal to the top end of it would be an incredible addition.

Skubal would obviously improve any rotation of any team he’s a part of significantly; it’s just a matter of whether the Tigers make him available at the deadline and decide to trade him.

"I don't think Detroit is going to keep [Tarik Skubal]. It would be a big mistake."@JimBowdenGM predicts where Tarik Skubal will end up before the MLB Trade Deadline. 👀 pic.twitter.com/hhreptA3mO — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 27, 2026

The left-hander will become a free agent after this season, so the possibility that Detroit ends up trading him for a package at the deadline is there. The Tigers are currently in fourth place in the AL Central with a 50-56 record, which is another reason why trading him makes sense.

The potential acquisition of Skubal would increase the Rays' chances of staying in first place significantly and is the “perfect trade target” as they look to retain their lead over the Yankees in the division with about two months remaining in the regular season.

Not only that, but adding Skubal to their rotation would give Tampa Bay a real opportunity to go deep into the playoffs and get them to the World Series.