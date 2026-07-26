Rays Predicted To Land Crown Jewel of Trade Deadline

The Tampa Bay Rays are a team that is expected to be very aggressive ahead of the MLB trade deadline, seeking out upgrades for the roster.

It comes as little surprise given the position they are in. Owners of the best record in the American League, they should be looking to make as many moves as possible to best position themselves as a World Series contender.

There are a few areas of need on the roster that acquiring an upgrade could push them to the next level. Armed with a deep and talented farm system, the Rays have the means to make a blockbuster.

And that is exactly what Joel Sherman of the New York Post believes they will do. In a recent post (subscription required), he has predicted that if Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is traded, it will be to the Rays.

Rays predicted to acquire Tarik Skubal from Tigers

Jul 12, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding the two-time defending AL Cy Young Award winner to a starting rotation that already has two All-Stars, Drew Rasmussen and Nick Martinez, and Shane McClanahan, would give them the firepower to match up with any opponent in the postseason.

Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour, who have both transitioned successfully from the bullpen to the starting rotation midseason, would be able to fall into bulk inning roles or help bolster a relief corps that needs some help itself.

It would certainly be out of the norm for Tampa Bay to go all in on a rental, but when the opportunity to compete for a championship presents itself, a team has to go for it. There is no guarantee they will be in this position again, and given the current state of the AL, this is their year to make a push.

Season-high 11 strikeouts for Tarik Skubal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OWrYPj67gl — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 25, 2026

The Rays haven’t gotten to the finish line with negotiations to acquire stars, but they have shown a willingness to go big. When Shohei Ohtani was in the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Angels, Tampa Bay offered Caminero and shortstop prospect Carson Williams for him.

They made runs in free agency at Freddie Freeman and Aaron Judge, who signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Yankees, respectively.

Will they be able to get to the finish line this time, should Detroit actually trade their ace? Skubal would help them reach another level, as he looks to be well recovered from the elbow procedure he underwent this season. In his latest outing, he was as dominant as ever, striking out 12 Kansas City Royals batters in a 2-1 victory for the Tigers.