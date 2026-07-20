Rays Listed as Potential Fit With Cubs, Dodgers for Star Pitcher

The Tampa Bay Rays were one of the best teams in baseball in the first half of the season, but with the trade deadline just two weeks away, they will be seeking improvements.

It was not an ideal start to the second half of the campaign for the Rays. Tampa Bay was swept in a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox and has now lost five straight games.

Despite the far from ideal start, the Rays are still in first place in the American League East and hold the best record in the AL. However, the recent sweep against the Red Sox has showcased that the team does have some areas of need that they should address before the trade deadline.

Even though the Rays are known for being sellers most of the time at the trade deadline, this year they should be thinking about being extremely aggressive.

However, who they choose to pursue will be an interesting thing to see. They have recently been looking at players from the Minnesota Twins, but it could be another player from the AL Central that could be the top prize.

Contributors to The Athletic (subscription required) recently updated the big board with two weeks to go before the trade deadline. To no surprise, the top player on the board was Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers. Furthermore, of the three fits listed for him, the Rays were one of them.

Tampa Bay Among Three-Best Fits for Skubal

Jul 18, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Rays were listed among the best fits for the talented southpaw, and he would be a great addition.

Due to the success of Tampa Bay this year, being aggressive and trying to make a run in October makes a lot of sense. The AL feels like it is wide open for the taking, and with the best record in the league, the Rays should be in the mix.

So far this season, Skubal has totaled a 6-5 record and 2.83 ERA. Even though he missed some time because of injury, he has bounced back nicely and has been one of the best pitchers in the game once again.

For the Rays, they certainly have the farm system capable of landing a player like Skubal, and the asking price would undoubtedly be high. However, if Tampa Bay really wants to make a splash, adding the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner would certainly accomplish that.