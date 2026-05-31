Yandy Diaz Looking To Join Exclusive List Against Angels

The Tampa Bay Rays are in the midst of their toughest week of the season, losing five out of their last six games against the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels.

While the team is struggling to win games, some players are still performing at an incredibly high level. One of them is designated hitter Yandy Diaz, who is entering the game on May 31 looking to join an impressive list.

In the first game of the series against the Angels, Diaz led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run off Walbert Urena. It helped set the tone for the Rays after getting swept by the Orioles, setting the stage for an 8-5 win.

In Game 2 of the series, Diaz struck again in the bottom of the first, this time hitting a home run off Reid Detmers to cut into what was a 4-0 deficit, courtesy of a Wade Meckler grand slam in the top of the first.

Yandy Diaz looking to make history against Angels

May 29, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz (2) celebrates a home run during the first inning against Los Angeles Angels at Tropicana Field. | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

His second consecutive leadoff home run wasn’t enough to help get Tampa Bay a win, as they lost 14-3 in the middle game of their 3-game set. But it did put Diaz on the precipice of joining an exclusive list.

As shared by Sarah Langs of MLB on X, there have only been three players since 1900 to hit a leadoff home run in three or more consecutive games. Brady Anderson has the most with four with the Baltimore Orioles in 1994. Alex Verdugo in 2023 with the Boston Red Sox and Ronald Acuna Jr. in 2018 with the Atlanta Braves each had three.

Diaz will be looking to join that list when he steps to the plate in the bottom of the first inning against Jack Kochanowicz. It will certainly be a tall task, with the Los Angeles starter surrendering only six home runs this season in 61.1 innings.

Yandy Diaz has leadoff homers in back-to-back games



Will he join this list tomorrow?



most consecutive games with a leadoff home run, since 1900:



1996 Brady Anderson: 4

2023 Alex Verdugo: 3

2018 Ronald Acuna Jr.: 3 https://t.co/4PTHH0q7pu — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 30, 2026

Three of those came in one game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 15, when Andy Pages, Max Muncy and Teoscar Hernandez all took him deep.

Diaz, however, is locked in with his power stroke at the plate. He has hit three home runs in the series against the Angels thus far. He is now up to 11 on the season, continuing to perform at an incredibly high level in his age-34 campaign.

On the season, Diaz has produced a .317/.396/.538 slash line. His batting average is the best in the American League entering play on May 31.