Rays Move on From Catcher Ben Rortvedt, Add Matt Thaiss to Active Roster
TAMPA, Fla. — For several years now, the Tampa Bay Rays have struggled to get much offensive production from the catcher position. They've been great handling pitchers, but the hitting has been another issue.
Ben Rortvedt paid the price for that on Wedneday morning. The Rays designated him for assignment and added catcher Matt Thaiss, who was acquired from the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, to the active roster.
Rortvedt was hitting just .095 this year, hitting six just in 62 appearances. He only drove in six runs all year, with three of them coming in Sunday's 13-0 win over Toronto. He was acquired from the New York Yankees just prior to the start of the 2024 season.
Last year, he played in 112 games as the Rays' primary catcher, hitting .228 with three home runs and 31 RBIs. He struck out 88 times, a whopping 30.3 percent of the time. Backup catcher Alex Jackson hit .122 and was released at the end of the year. The Rays signed veteran catcher Danny Jansen in the offseason.
Rortvedt played part of the 2021 season with the Minnesota Twins and also played 32 games with the Yankees in 2023. He's a career .186 hitter.
In 35 games with the White Sox this season, Thaiss had home run, eight RBIs, four doubles, one stolen base, 23 walks and 21 strikeouts. He was hitting .212 over 110 plate appearances. He was traded for Rays minor-leaguer Dru Baker.
Thaiss will join the Rays on Wednesday. They have an afternoon game with the Minnesota Twins at 1:10 p.m. ET
Related Rays stories
- TWINS BEAT RAYS (Tuesday): Tampa Bay got cooled off by former Rays farmhand Joe Ryan on Tuesday night, losing 4-2 to the Minnesota Twins and ending their season-high six-game winning streak. The Rays were just 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position. CLICK HERE
- RAYS WIN 6TH STRAIGHT (Monday): Jonathan Aranda broke a scoreless tie with a three-run homer in the sixth inning and Zach Littell pitched into the seventh inning in Tampa Bay's 7-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. It was their sixth straight win, their longest streak since 2023. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE OPPONENT: Former Rays favorite Rocco Baldelli is back in town with his Minnesota Twins for a three-game series starting Monday night. The Twins have been red hot in May. Here's a look at the series, and three things you need to know about the Baldelli's group. CLICK HERE
- SIMPSON MAKING HISTORY: Known for his blazing speed, Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson is making quite the impact for Kevin Cash's team. He's got some historic numbers. CLICK HERE
- ROTATION GRADES: When Tampa Bay's five starting pitchers are at their best, they've been really good through 10 loops through the rotation. It seems like a good time to dole grades, and break out the numbers between their best starts at their worst. CLICK HERE
- TAYLOR WALLS ON MENTAL HEALTH: Goat one night, hero the next. Playing baseball at the highest level brings out the highs and lows on a daily basis, and the mental toll it takes on players is very real. Rays shortstop Taylor Walls talked about his mental health battles after his walk-off win Tuesday against the Houston Astros. CLICK HERE