Rays Recall Lightning Fast Rookie Outfielder Chandler Simpson
By recalling outfielder Chandler Simpson from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Rays are getting back one of the fastest players in baseball.
Simpson leads the majors in the fastest times from home plate to first base at 3.97 seconds. Additionally, he is No. 9 in sprint speed at 29.8 feet per second.
Rays right fielder Jake Mangum joins Simpson with one of the quickest times from home plate to first base with a time of 4.10 seconds, the fifth best in the league.
Simpson, 24, earned recognition when the Rays called him up earlier than expected — the third week of the season — following a series of injuries with Tampa Bay outfielder. Immediately, Simpson displayed his ability as an ultra-aggressive base runner with a relentless motor and elite speed. In just 35 games played, Simpson is top-10 in stolen bases with 19. His teammate, Jose Caballero, leads the league with 29.
At the end of May, the Rays optioned Simpson back to Triple-A to reinstate Mangum from the 10-day injured list. In 16 games in June with Durham, Simpson is hitting .333 with 11 stolen bases.
Simpson also has 19 stolen bases with Durham, putting him in a three-way tie with Nashville's Jared Oliva and Anthony Seigler for seventh-most in Triple-A.
The Rays selected Simpson with the 70th pick in the competitive balance B round of the 2022 MLB Draft. A native of Atlanta, Ga., Simpson played college baseball at UAB and Georgia Tech. In his final season with the Yellow Jackets, Simpson was named First-Team All-Atlantic Coast Conference and Second-Team All-American.
Related Rays stories
- TOM BREW COLUMN: Since May 20, the Tampa Bay Rays are 22-8, the best record in baseball. They always have great pitching and defense, but the change has come with a batting order that's been impressive from one through nine almost every night. That's a winning formula. CLICK HERE
- ESPN INSIDERS LOVE THE RAYS: With each win, the Tampa Bay Rays are compelling the nation to pay attention. ESPN insiders Buster Olney and Paul Hembekides were raviing about the Rays in a recent Baseball Tonight podcast. CLICK HERE
- RAYS BEAT TIGERS AGAIN (Saturday): Tampa Bay's 8-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday secured another series victory and once again proved the Rays can hang with the best teams in baseball. CLICK HERE
- RAYS WALLOP TIGERS IN SERIES OPENER (Friday): The Tampa Bay Rays offense put on a clinic against the Detroit Tigers, winning 14-8 and once again proving they can hang with the best of the best in Major League Baseball. CLICK HERE
- RAYS 2025 FULL SCHEDULE: The Tampa Bay Rays will play the 2025 season outdoors for the first time, playing their home games at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. Here is their complete schedule, with dates, locations and game times, and results of all games thus far. CLICK HERE