3-Time MVP Mike Trout Has Advice For Red Sox's Kristian Campbell
The phrase "living legend" doesn't apply to many players around Major League Baseball, but Mike Trout is one of them.
The Los Angeles Angels' three-time Most Valuable Player has struggled to stay healthy these past few seasons, but his run from 2011 to 2022 was incredible. He's the active leader in wins above replacement (86.4) and he'll undoubtedly have a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame someday.
So when Trout talks, a younger player would probably be wise to listen. And Boston Red Sox rookie Kristian Campbell just got an impromptu masterclass.
Campbell was demoted to Triple-A last week, following a brutal six-week stretch in which he hit a preponderance of ground balls and also couldn't seem to field one. Though their situations aren't the same, Trout was also demoted once, back in 2012, after he struggled in his brief call-up in 2011.
Earlier this week, Trout detailed his advice for Campbell as the Angels were facing the Red Sox in Southern California.
“In the moment, it (stinks),” Trout told the Boston Globe's Tim Healey. “But you got to experience what it’s like up here. You know what you need to do to maintain and stay up here. That’s what I look back on for me. When I got sent down, I was upset, but I knew, OK, now when I get another chance, I know what to expect. I can slow the game down.”
Campbell went from High-A to debuting in the majors and signing an eight-year, $60 million extension in only 11 months. There was bound to be a setback or two after that kind of whirlwind, and Campbell certainly had his fair share of ugly at-bats in May and early June.
What can he do to get back on track? Trout says simplifying his approach and doing the things that got him to the big leagues would be a good start.
“When young guys get up here, they try to do so much," he said, per Healey. "Especially myself. I got out of my approach a lot. Didn’t really trust what got me there. If I try to hit the ball so hard or hit the ball so far every time, I’m going to get myself out. I had to trust what got me there. It was a big learning experience for me.”
Since returning to Triple-A, Campbell has gone 3-for-13 with a triple, double, and six strikeouts. The Red Sox certainly expect to see him back at some point this season, but it's important to make sure he's regained some confidence.
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With 7-Time All-Star In Trade To Tigers