Blue Jays Could Trade Two-Time All-Star; Should Red Sox Look To Make Deal?
The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation has been fantastic this season but the offense hasn't performed up to standards.
This isn't surprising, though. Boston has dealt with a handful of high-impact injuries but has been able to still find ways to win games. The Red Sox currently are without the services of Triston Casas, Masataka Yoshida, Tyler O'Neill, and Trevor Story.
If the Red Sox were at full strength, the offense likely would be in a significantly better place. If the Red Sox can continue to stay around .500 heading into the summer, it would make sense to add some more power to help out the middle of the lineup, and one player who could make sense is Toronto Blue Jays slugger Justin Turner.
Turner spent the 2023 season with Boston and was one of its best players and indicated he wanted to stick around with the team but it decided to go in a different direction in free agency. Injuries could change that thought process and a reunion could make a lot of sense now.
Toronto hasn't had the season it expected to and now could end up being sellers at the deadline if things don't change and The Athletic's Jim Bowden suggested Turner possibly could be moved.
"The first thing they need to do is extend the contracts of Bo Bichette and (Vladimir Guerrero Jr.) and if they can't do that by the All-Star break, they should shop them for the best possible trade packages," Bowden said. "If they end up having to trade one or both stars, then they might as well go all-in on a rebuild and move (Yusei Kikuchi), (Justin Turner), Chris Bassitt, and George Springer as well," Bowden said.
This isn't the first time it has been suggested that Turner could be traded and he could make sense for Boston. The Red Sox need a little more pop in the lineup and he could help fill in defensively in the infield.
Turner was great for the Red Sox last season. If the Blue Jays are considering a move, why not give them a call?
More MLB: Red Sox Sign Veteran Hurler, Surprisingly Option Fireballer To Minors