Ex-Red Sox Top Prospect Projected To Get Just $3 Million This Winter
One former Boston Red Sox top prospect could be on the open market this winter.
Former Boston elite prospect Yoán Moncada was traded to the Chicago White Sox ahead of the 2017 season. Moncada was a part of the Red Sox's trade to land Chris Sale along with fellow top prospect Michael Kopech.
He is just 29 years old and has spent the last eight years as a member of the White Sox. Injuries have played a major role throughout his career so far, and Chicago has a club option for him for the 2025 season. It seems likely that Chicago will turn down the option as it is worth $25 million.
Moncada currently has a market value worth just over $3 million over two years, according to Spotrac.
He still is relatively young and has upside, but injuries have made it seemingly an easy decision to let Moncada hit free agency. The trade certainly worked out for Boston and helped lead the team to a World Series thanks in large part to Sale.
Things didn't work out as well for Chicago, though. Kopech is currently pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers after being traded this summer. Moncada was the other major piece of the deal and it wouldn't be shocking at all to see him enter free agency and possibly leave the organization this fall.
He will be cheap and very likely will get another opportunity, but possibly not with Chicago.
