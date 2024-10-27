Inconsistent Red Sox Hurler Predicted To Become 'Superstar' For New Team
The Boston Red Sox had an up-and-down season, and no one embodied that roller coaster ride quite like starting pitcher Nick Pivetta.
Pivetta ended the season with perfectly average statistics, but on any given night, he was anything but average. He had a 4.14 ERA and 172 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched, but had five starts allowing at least five earned runs, while striking out 10 or more batters five times as well.
Now getting set to hit free agency, Pivetta seems unlikely to return to the Red Sox after five inconsistent seasons in Boston. It will be interesting to monitor the market for the righty's services, but even more interesting to watch how he performs in his new surroundings.
Perhaps it would hearten Pivetta to know there is at least one believer in a 2025 breakout. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report named Pivetta as one of a select few MLB players who could "become superstars" with new teams in 2025.
"Suffice it to say that Nick Pivetta had a better run with the Red Sox than he did with the Philadelphia Phillies... Pivetta's persistent problem, however, is that he's a home run magnet. He's given up an average of 1.5 home runs per nine innings overall, and at least 20 in all seven of his full seasons," Rymer said.
"Though home runs are likely to always be a problem for Pivetta to some degree, he could really take off if he were to sign with a team that has a more forgiving home park. To name just a couple, the San Francisco Giants, Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians should all be in the market for his services this winter."
Pivetta, who will turn 32 in February, has long possessed a tantalizing mix of stuff that he never seems to be able to harness. He led all pitchers who threw at least 100 innings this season in Stuff+, and he has 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings since the start of 2023.
Twice this season, Pivetta tied a Red Sox record by striking out eight consecutive batters, once against the Detroit Tigers and the other against the Oakland Athletics. Somewhat appropriately, though, Pivetta also picked up the loss in both of those starts.
It would be frustrating for some Red Sox fans to see Pivetta thrive elsewhere, but he's also had more than enough time to figure it out at Fenway Park. Sometimes, the best thing for a player's career really is to find a fresh start.
