Marcelo Mayer Is On A Pretty Ridiculous Pace After Red Sox Snub
The Boston Red Sox had what many consider to be a good problem to have in Spring Training.
Boston has borderline too much talent right now which then led the club to make tough decisions. Of those decisions, one was to start infielder Marcelo Mayer off in the minor leagues to kick off the 2025 season despite a red-hot stretch in Spring Training.
He acknowledged afterward that he wanted to be with the big league club and unsurprisingly expressed disappointment in the decision, but he clearly isn't just sitting around. He's doing his best to give himself an opportunity to get called up and has put up some pretty ridiculous numbers in the process.
Mayer has appeared in 23 games this season and is slashing .280/.324/.548 with seven homers, 34 RBIs, one stolen base, four doubles, and 17 runs scored. Those are pretty insane numbers when you just look at them. But, they look even crazier when you compare them to minor league baseball as a whole. Right now, he is leading the minors in RBIs at 34 and the next closest person is at 21.
Mayer currently is tied for second in all of the minors in home runs with seven and is just two off the leader with nine. He's 14th overall in base hits right now in the minors as well with 26.
These are some pretty ridiculous numbers right now and will one day get him to the majors.
