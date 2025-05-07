Mets Predicted To Trade Red-Hot Starting Pitcher; Should Red Sox Pursue?
The Boston Red Sox need to snag another starting pitcher on the trade market.
Beyond Garrett Crochet, there aren’t any sure things in Boston’s rotation right now. Brayan Bello has looked good in three starts, but can Bello stay healthy? Tanner Houck and Lucas Giolito haven’t pitched well. Walker Buehler is injured again.
Where will the Red Sox go for reinforcements? The New York Mets have a surplus of starting pitchers, making New York a viable trade partner for Boston.
Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller noted this week that the Mets might cut ties with a starter or two.
“When (the Mets) lost Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas to injuries in quick succession early in spring training, it looked like their season might fall apart at the seams,” Miller wrote.
“Instead, the likes of David Peterson, Griffin Canning and Tylor Megill have stepped up in a massive way.”
“New York's starting rotation has MLB's lowest ERA to date.”
“The expectation remains that both Manaea and Montas will return from their muscle strains long before the trade deadline, probably in June. At that point, the early saviors of this rotation would become rather expendable.”
“As the impending free agent of the bunch, Canning is surely the lowest hanging fruit. He has been excellent thus far, but he had a 4.78 ERA over the previous six seasons with the Angels. He'll likely hit the trade block as soon as either Manaea or Montas is back.”
Should the Red Sox prepare an offer for Canning? His numbers in 2025 so far are ridiculous: 5-1 with a 2.50 ERA in seven starts (36 innings pitched).
Canning has never pitched this well, though, so it might be an outlier month for the former No. 47 overall pick.
Boston should keep an eye on Canning between now and July and evaluate him closely alongside other options.
