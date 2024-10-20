Nationals Could 'Offload' $8.6 Million All-Star To Red Sox Via Trade
The Boston Red Sox will be monitoring all corners of the trade and free agent markets this offseason as they attempt to bolster their starting rotation and bullpen.
Boston was in a similar scenario at the 2024 trade deadline but didn’t add enough.
It was during that time that the Red Sox were linked to reliever Kyle Finnegan of the Washington Nationals, but the Nationals were asking for too much in return for Finnegan, and Boston didn’t feel like overpaying.
Will Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow change his stance on acquiring Finnegan this winter? It depends on how the market shakes out. Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Ryer reminded everyone on Friday of Finnegan’s ongoing availability.
“It wouldn't be surprising if the Nationals acted more like buyers this winter, but they could do that and still be justified in trading Kyle Finnegan,” Rymer said.
“Though he ultimately didn't go anywhere, the 33-year-old righty was trade bait at the deadline. He's now heading into his final season of arbitration-eligibility before he can file for free agency at the end of 2025.”
“Finnegan is otherwise projected to earn $8.6 million next year. If the Nationals did offload him, that money could only help them if they really wanted to make a splash with, say, Alex Bregman or even a reunion with Juan Soto.”
Washington knows to target teams desperate for bullpen help, which is why they’ll be calling Breslow. Will the Red Sox bite? Finnegan was an All-Star in 2024 and might be primed for another quality year.
More MLB: Red Sox Should Prepare Offer For Guardians Hurler Set To Demand $50 Million