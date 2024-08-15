Red Sox Could Shockingly Acquire Yankees Superstar This Winter, Claims Report
Could the Boston Red Sox make baseball history this winter?
The Boston Globe’s Chad Finn certainly thinks so.
Finn is discouraged about Boston’s chances to make the playoffs this season, believing (perhaps rightfully so) that the Red Sox are a bona fide starter away from fall contention.
Boston’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow would satisfy Finn — and many Red Sox fans — if he can pull off a deal for an ace this winter. On the other hand, perhaps Breslow is capable of making an even bigger splash on the free agent market.
While envisioning what Boston’s roster could look like in 2025, Finn suggested the possibility that New York Yankees superstar slugger Juan Soto will be wearing a Red Sox uniform next season.
“Thinking about what … the 2025 Red Sox lineup could be if the kids continue to master every challenge is awfully enticing,” Finn said. “How does this look?"
"Teel/Wong, C; Casas, 1B; Trevor Story/Vaughn Grissom, 2B (hey, I’m still a believer); Mayer, SS; Rafael Devers, 3B; Duran, Rafaela, Anthony, OF; Abreu, Masataka Yoshida, or Juan Soto, DH."
Is the idea of Breslow acquiring Soto closer to dream than reality?
Soto is going to demand upwards of a $500 million contract, making him the highest-paid player in the game. It’s been reported that the Yankees and New York Mets are likely to engage in an intra-city bidding war for Soto, with the Philadelphia Phillies monitoring the situation as a sleeper landing spot.
Outside of those three franchises, the Red Sox are one of the few organizations in Major League Baseball with a market large enough to make a play for Soto.
Obviously, Breslow would have to re-work the roster to make room for Soto’s deal, but it’s far from an impossible task.
