Red Sox Could Swap Star For Much-Needed Rotation Help At Trade Deadline
The Boston Red Sox have performed so well over the last month that it seems like a foregone conclusion that they will end up buying at the trade deadline unless something crazy happens.
Boston has completely turned things around and has been much better than expected. The Red Sox will get even better soon with Triston Casas nearing a return from a tough rib injury. Things are looking up for Boston and the trade deadline should be good too.
The Red Sox are eyeing some help for the starting rotation and The Athletic's Jim Bowden suggested Boston even could trade either Kenley Jansen or Chris Martin for a starter at the trade deadline.
"Jesús Luzardo is on the Injured List and the (Miami Marlins) front office has indicated they are not planning to trade him before the deadline," Bowden said. "The Red Sox certainly could pursue other starters, including Garrett Crochet, but the asking price for the majors' strikeouts leader would have to include (Kyle Teel), (Marcelo Mayer), or (Roman Anthony) to even start the conversation.
"I do think there is a scenario where the Red Sox could trade Jansen or Martin for a starting pitcher who is an impending free agent if they matched up with a team that needed a closer or set-up reliever more than one of its back-end starters because it has enough rotation depth.
Boston certainly could use another starter to shore up the rotation with Garrett Whitlock out for the season and it sounds like the team at least will attempt to add one.
More MLB: Underrated Blue Jays Hurler Could Be Prime Deadline Target For Red Sox