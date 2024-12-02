Red Sox Fans Won't Have To Wait Much Longer For Juan Soto's Decision
Where will Juan Soto be playing in 2025?
This is the biggest question of the offseason, and we could find out the answer in the near future. The Boston Red Sox have been pursuing him and it has led to a wild few weeks for Boston fans. Soto is a generational talent who could immediately transform the organization and be the team's next superstar.
He is fantastic, and his stint in free agency has led to plenty of chatter, speculation, and rumors. Not all of the rumors have been accurate -- including some that speculated he already signed with Boston, which ESPN's Jeff Passan refuted on Thanksgiving.
It's been fun to envision Soto at Fenway Park, but Boston has competition for his services with the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Toronto Blue Jays all also linked to him. The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers also have been mentioned at points for him.
Luckily, the sweepstakes could come to an end soon and with it all of the rumors and speculation. MLB Network's Jon Morosi said he believes that Soto's decision will come in the next 10 days after speaking to sources.
"I believe based on what I've been told from sources over the last couple of days that we will know where Juan Soto is going within the next 10 days," Morosi said. "That would put us somewhere in the middle of next week's Winter Meetings."
Will he end up deciding to sign with the Red Sox? Hopefully. No matter what he does decide, though, we should know in the not-so-distant future, according to Morosi.
