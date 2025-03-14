Red Sox Finally Get Big-Time Update About 25-Year-Old
The Boston Red Sox have had some rough luck so far in Spring Training but things started to take a turn for the better on Friday.
Boston outfielder Wilyer Abreu dealt with a viral gastrointestinal illness toward the beginning of Spring Training which took him out of action. It certainly sounded like it was rough, but he's been making progress. His Opening Day status has been completely up in the air and although that is still the case, he reached a major milestone on Friday.
The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey shared that he's been cleared for game action and will play in a minor league game on Friday and big league contest on Saturday.
"Wilyer Abreu has been cleared to play," McCaffrey said. "He’s in a minor league game today and will play in big league game Saturday. (Alex Cora) won’t say if (Rafael Devers) will start the year at DH and wanted to keep the convo with him and (Craig Breslow) private but was glad Devers addressed the media. More to come..."
Now this is the exact type of update the Red Sox have been looking for. Abreu is just 25 years old and was one of the top rookies in the game last year. He won a Gold Glove Award and finished the season with 15 home runs, 58 RBIs, and a .253/.322/459 slash line in 132 games played.
Boston is going to need Abreu at his best in 2025 and the fact that he's getting into game action is a great sign.
