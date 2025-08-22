Red Sox Hint At Next Big-Name Addition After Jhostynxon Garcia
The Boston Red Sox called up their No. 3 prospect on Thursday and it sounds like he may not end up being the last big-name prospect getting a shot with the club this offseason.
Boston made the big decision on Thursday to promote No. 3 prospect Jhostynxon Garcia on Thursday ahead of the team's series against the New York Yankees. Wilyer Abreu was placed on the Injured List and Garcia will try to fill in some of the offense lost with Abreu out. He mainly is an outfielder, but has gotten some time at first base recently for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
Recently, there has been some buzz about the possibility of the Red Sox adding some more firepower to the bullpen and No. 2 prospect Payton Tolle specifically has been brought up. He's with Worcester right now after being selected in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft and shooting through Boston's farm system.
Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow was asked about Tolle and made it sound like the door is open for him, if the opportunity is right, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
Don't be shocked if the Red Sox make another high-profile addition
"It’s possible that Tolle — a 2024 second-round selection — has not gotten his final promotion of the 2025 season," Speier said. "Though he will enter Friday’s start for the WooSox with just 86 2/3 innings of professional experience across three levels, the Sox acknowledge that a late-season callup to the big leagues is being contemplated.
"Obviously, there are pitchers who have reached the big leagues with little minor league seasoning. Garrett Crochet never pitched an official minor league game before getting called up by the White Sox in 2020. Paul Skenes pitched 34 minor league innings before the Pirates summoned him. David Price had thrown just over 100 minor league innings when the Rays called him up at the end of 2008 to contribute down the stretch and in the postseason...
"When there is a guy with these unique traits and what we think should be weapons that will translate into the big leagues, then you start to look at the variables that are introduced by changing the environment, the crowd, the stadium,” said chief baseball officer Craig Breslow. “By all accounts, he is a kid that kind of elevates his game. We don’t anticipate that the stage is too big for him. So, if we think he’s ready, we wouldn’t hesitate to give it a shot."
There you have it. Don't be shocked if Tolle also gets the call to the big leagues. But, time is running out to make a decision and still have playoff eligibility.
More MLB: Red Sox Insider Gives Significant Walker Buehler Update