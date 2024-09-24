Red Sox Insane Stat Should Give Fans Hope For 2025 Season
The Boston Red Sox have guaranteed that they will finish the 2024 season with a better record than each of the last two years.
Boston finished with a 78-84 record in each of the last two years and currently has a 79-78 record with five games to play. The Red Sox haven't been mathematically ruled out of a playoff spot, although it would take a historic rise to land a spot now.
All in all, the Red Sox have performed above expectations this season and are setting themselves up nicely heading into the 2025 campaign.
Boston finished the 2023 season with many question marks. The expectation of many was that the club was going to finish in last place once again, and the starting rotation was seen as the biggest reason why. It was one of the worst in baseball last year and the club's biggest addition couldn't play this season due to an injury in Lucas Giolito.
While this is the case, Boston's young rotation stepped up, led by Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, Brayan Bello, and Nick Pivetta. Garrett Whitlock saw some time early but suffered an injury of his own. Cooper Criswell has filled in and has done a very good job.
Boston's rotation has taken a massive step forward and has given the team a chance to win most nights. It has been so good lately that the Red Sox's rotation actually has the best ERA in baseball since Aug. 26, according to SoxNotes' J.P. Long.
"In their last 27 games (beginning Aug. 26), the Red Sox lead MLB in starting pitcher ERA (2.43)," Long said. "In their last 6 games, Sox starters have allowed only 5 ER in 32.1 IP (1.39 ERA). Overall, Sox starters rank 6th in MLB with a 3.76 ERA, after ranking 22nd with a 4.68 ERA in 2023."
This stat should give Boston fans hope for next season. The Red Sox have found something in these young hurlers and will get Giolito back and could add another hurler in free agency. If Boston also could add another offensive piece this winter, they could be right back in the playoffs next year and make some noise.
More MLB: Could Red Sox Land Ex-Yankees Superstar In Line For $48 Million Deal?