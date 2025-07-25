Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Insider Shuts Down Popular Trade Deadline Rumor

The Red Sox have been in plenty of rumors in recent weeks...

Patrick McAvoy

May 26, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a Boston Red Sox hat during warmups prior the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox lost Triston Casas for the season and ever since there have been rumors about who the club could target to fill in at first base.

In the meantime, Romy González and Abraham Toro have done a great job filling in at the position. With the trade deadline six days away, there has been plenty of noise out there. Arguably the top first baseman on the trade block was Josh Naylor so naturally many linked him to the Red Sox. While this is the case, he recently was traded to the Seattle Mariners.

In the aftermath, there were plenty of people who quickly said the Red Sox missed out. But, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe shared that the Red Sox were in "due diligence mode" with Naylor rather than aggressively pursuing him on NESN's "310 To Left" podcast.

"My understanding is the Red Sox more were in the due diligence mode on Josh Naylor than they were aggressively pushing for him," Speier said.

This certainly is interesting. It could be read in multiple ways. Potentially, the Red Sox view the tandem of González and Toro as enough moving forward. Or, the Red Sox could have eyes elsewhere ahead of the trade deadline. Luckily, the trade deadline is just a few days away and therefore all of this noise will be behind us very soon. Then, the focus will be solely on the product on the field rather than the chances of making deals left and right.

