Red Sox Local Boy In Line To Crack Boston's Opening Day Roster
The Boston Red Sox have started to make roster decisions with Opening Day just four days away right now.
The starting rotation has been under a microscope with Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Kutter Crawford beginning the season on the Injured List. Richard Fitts was named the No. 4 starter and now it seems like Brockton, MA's own Sean Newcomb is in line to be the team's No. 5 starter.
Quinn Priester was in the mix for the spot, but was sent down to the minors on Sunday, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Quinn Priester optioned to AAA, so it looks like Sean Newcomb will be the No. 5 starter," Cotillo said.
Another guy who was mentioned as a possible option was Michael Fulmer and he recently was sent down to the minors as well.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared during the team's game on Sunday that the No. 5 spot in the rotation looks like it's coming down to Newcomb as well.
This isn't the most surprising thing in the world. Newcomb has been phenomenal throughout camp. He's made five appearances and logged a 0.63 ERA and has 13 strikeouts throughout 14 1/3 innings pitched. He's an eight-year big league veteran and has spent time with the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, and Athletics.
His time with the big league club likely won't be long with Bello, Giolito, and Crawford all making progress, but this is good news for the hurler.
