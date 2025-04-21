Red Sox’s Non-Roman Anthony Phenom Making Case For Promotion
The Boston Red Sox have two of the most exciting players in the minors right now.
Roman Anthony has gotten the most buzz, but Marcelo Mayer is also making his case for a big league promotion. Mayer hasn't gotten quite the same headline treatment as Anthony, but he looked like a star in the making through Spring Training and that has carried over to the 2025 season so far with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
He’s been with the Worcester and has continued to dominate. So far this season he has four home runs, 22 RBIs, one double, one stolen base, 10 runs scored, and a .233/.273/.411 slash line.
You would obviously hope hit batting average and on-base percentage would be a little higher, but the four homers and 22 RBIs in 17 games is pretty nuts. The other numbers will come. In Spring Training, he slashed .333/.403/.472 with the big league club in 20 games.
As of this moment there doesn’t seem to be a clear path to the majors in the short term, but he’s doing everything possible to give himself a shot. Boston has Trevor Story — who is red-hot at the moment — at shortstop and Kristian Campbell is at second base. Alex Bregman is at third base. There isn’t a spot available right now but soon enough he will do enough that Boston won’t be able to keep him in the minors.
