Red Sox's Poor Fundamentals Blasted By Analyst: 'Definition Of Insanity'
The Boston Red Sox have serious issues, and their manager knows it.
Following another one-run loss on Tuesday night (the Red Sox have already suffered 17 such losses in 2025), Alex Cora spoke with the media through a dejected countenance and essentially admitted that his team isn’t improving.
NESN’s Tom Caron was shocked by Cora’s reaction.
“I’ve covered every game he’s managed, just about, Caron said postgame, per NESN. “I’ve never heard him like that.”
NESN analyst Will Middlebrooks then chimed in on Cora.
“(Alex Cora) is fed up,” Middlebrooks said.
“We’re not doing the fundamental things it takes to win baseball games at this level, and yet we keep doing the same things over, and over, and over again, expecting it to change. Is that not the definition of insanity?”
Boston committed three errors on Tuesday night in its 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels in 10 innings. The Red Sox lead the American League with 53 errors. Ceddanne Rafaela’s sixth-inning home run was the one bright spot for Boston.
For a team that entered the season with such high expectations, the Red Sox have failed big-time, at least through 63 games. With a 29-34 record, Boston is now 10 games back of the New York Yankees in the AL East. Only the Chicago White Sox, Athletics, and Baltimore Orioles stand between the Red Sox and the bottom of the entire AL.
Things are grim in Boston’s clubhouse, and as Middlebrooks spelled out, something must change soon to avoid further psychological strife.
Cora entered the year with a revamped roster, and Red Sox fans were thinking World Series. It’s amazing how much can change in a couple of months. Now, Cora is facing one of the most challenging seasons of his career, and Boston will be lucky if they make the postseason.
