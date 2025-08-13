Red Sox's Resurgent $140M Veteran Matches 18-Year-Old Boston Record
Trevor Story's return to prominence has been one of the best subplots of the Boston Red Sox's season.
While he may not be performing up to his two-time All-Star standards from his days with the Colorado Rockies, Story is excelling in the most important category: availability. He's also leading the team in a surprising number of categories, including RBIs and stolen bases.
As it happens, Story also made some franchise history with another base theft on Wednesday night.
Trevor Story ties franchise record for conescutive steals to begin a season
In the top of the third inning of Tuesday night's game against the Houston Astros, Story stole second base with runners at the corners and two outs. Though the Red Sox wouldn't cash in with two runners in scoring position, the theft was still significant.
Story has now stolen 20 bases on the season to lead the team, one more than outfielder Jarren Duran. But unlike Duran, Story has yet to be thrown out by an opposing catcher even once.
As the NESN broadcast confirmed after the stolen base, Story's 20-for-20 start to the season ties shortstop Julio Lugo's franchise record from 2007. If Story is successful on his next attempt, he'll hold the new Red Sox mark for consecutive stolen bases without being caught to begin a season.
In year four of a six-year, $140 million contract, Story is finally staying healthy and regularly contributing to the Red Sox's cause. Two more home runs will give him a 20-20 season, something he did three times as a member of the Rockies.
Even though he isn't playing fantastic defense or getting on base at a particularly high clip, Story's consistent presence is one of the biggest differences between the last few iterations of this Red Sox team and the 2025 version. He's up to 2.7 bWAR on the year, in large part because he's provided league-average offense and defense at one of the sport's most demanding positions.
Speed is part of the Red Sox's identity, and Story is leading the charge as the team's oldest everyday position player. That's the kind of thing that sets the tone in the dugout, and Story clearly relishes taking on a leadership role on top of his play between the lines.
How many steals can the 32-year-old rack up by season's end? As long as he isn't getting caught, he might as well keep taking off.