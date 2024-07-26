Red Sox, Yankees Reportedly In Bitter Race To Acquire Red-Hot Hurler
The Boston Red Sox could use a boost in the starting rotation but they certainly will have some competition over the next few days.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is just four days away and Boston's rotation is in need of another starter. Boston has proven that it can rack up wins and compete for a playoff spot. Now, it just needs to add ahead of the deadline.
One team that the Red Sox are competing with for an American League Wild Card spot is the Seattle Mariners and they already made a major splash by acquiring Randy Arozarena in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Boston will need to make a move to follow Seattle up and reportedly have shown interest in Jameson Taillon but will have some competition with the New York Yankees also interested in a move, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"According to sources, the (Houston Astros), (Baltimore Orioles), Red Sox, and (New York Yankees) are among the teams that have expressed interest in Cubs (Right-handed pitcher) Jameson Taillon," Feinsand said.
Taillon has been fantastic for the Cubs so far this season and arguably is having the best season of his eight-year big league career. The 32-year-old has started 17 games so far this season and has a 2.96 ERA to go along with a 78-to-21 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 100 1/3 innings pitched.
The 32-year-old's 2.96 ERA would be a new career-high if the season were to end today. If the Red Sox could land him, he immediately would help stabilize the rotation with the most important part of the season coming up. But, Boston will have to compete with its biggest rival in the Yankees for his services. Luckily, we won't have to wait much longer to see what the end result will be.
More MLB: Red Sox Among 'Best Fits' For All-Star Fireballer In Needed Deadline Swap