Why Red Sox Are Not 'Likely' To Pursue Marquee Free-Agent Reliever, Per Insider
After the memorable Boston Red Sox bullpen collapse of 2024, it's never too early to start worrying about how Boston will attempt to lock down games next season.
The Red Sox bullpen had an incredible 21 blown saves in the second half, and looks to be losing closer Kenley Jansen to free agency. Reliable setup man Chris Martin is a free agent as well, so Boston's cupboard could be bare as it attempts to rebuild a respectable bullpen.
The Red Sox do have some intriguing options in-house. Former two-time Reliever of the Year Liam Hendriks should be fully recovered from his Tommy John surgery, and 2024 rookie Justin Slaten flashed closer stuff when healthy this year.
However, given Hendriks' uncertain recovery and Slaten's inexperience, it's worth wondering whether the Red Sox might look to bid on top free agent closers--for example, the Philadelphia Phillies' Carlos Estévez or the San Diego Padres' Tanner Scott.
It appears as though we already have our answer on that front. Insider Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic said Wednesday that the Red Sox are more likely to spend big on starting pitchers than they are on relievers.
"Philadelphia's Carlos Estévez and Jeff Hoffman figure to be two of the more highly sought-after free agent relievers, and it seems more likely the Red Sox will focus their resources on the rotation rather than outbid another team for a reliever," McCaffrey said. "Trades also figure to be part of the solution."
If Boston has to choose between spending on starters and relievers, it does make sense to prioritize the rotation. A major cause of the bullpen's struggles was the starters' inability to work deep into games during the summer, and relievers tend to be easier to find within the organization.
Still, Red Sox fans would be unlikely to complain if Craig Breslow and the front office changed their minds and pursued one of the marquee bullpen free agents. Nothing hurts more than blowing games late, and Boston has done far too much of that in recent years.
