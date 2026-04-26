Alex Cora Replacement Emerges After Historic Red Sox Shakeup

The Boston Red Sox aren't going to look the same when they take the field on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Boston dropped the first game of the series on Friday and followed up by blowing out Baltimore on Saturday, 17-1. It was arguably the best game of the season so far, and yet the Red Sox dropped a bombshell on the league and opted to move on from manager Alex Cora, hitting coach Peter Fatse, third base coach Kyle Hudson, bench coach Ramón Vázquez, assistant hitting coach Dillon Lawson and major league hitting strategy coach Joe Cronin.

ESPN's Jeff Passan broke the news and the club made the news official.

A Statement from the Boston Red Sox: pic.twitter.com/7NXev6jpqe — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 25, 2026

MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo broke the news that former Triple-A Worcester manager Chad Tracy was being promoted to interim manager status for Boston. The club also confirmed the news.

So, who is Chad Tracy? We've got you, Red Sox fans.

What You Need To Know About Chad Tracy

Former WooSox bench coach Jose Flores (left) is all smiles during a cold game at Polar Park along with current WooSox manager Chad Tracy on April 5, 2024. | WooSox Photo/Ashley Green / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tracy was selected by the Texas Rangers in the third round of the 2006 Major League Baseball Draft and made it all the way up to Triple-A, but was never able to break into the big leagues as a player. He spent time in the Rangers, Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals' farm systems. He played some independent ball as well as a member of the York Revolution.

His best season came in 2011 for the Triple-A Round Rock Express. That season, he slashed .259/.339/.475 with 26 homers, 109 RBIs, 32 doubles and 80 runs scored in 134 games played in the Rangers' farm system. With numbers like that, it's somewhat surprising he never broke through and made it to the big leagues.

Tracy began his coaching career in the Los Angeles Angels' farm system after he hung up his cleats. He also spent time as minor league field coordinator for Los Angeles. Tracy joined the Red Sox's system in 2021 as the manager of the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. With Triple-A Worcester, Tracy racked up a 323-295 record before getting the call to take over as the Red Sox's interim manager on Saturday.

The move is a shock. The Red Sox won on Saturday and the vibes were high after the contest. All of a sudden, just a few hours later, the coaching staff has been transformed. Last year, the big shock was the club trading Rafael Devers away in June. This year, the Red Sox completely overhauled the coaching staff in April. What's next?