Aroldis Chapman's Deal is a Masterclass for Red Sox, Craig Breslow

While the Boston Red Sox's bullpen is a massive strength right now, that wasn't always the case.

Before the 2025 season, it was completely up in the air who would be the club's closer. In fact, even in Spring Training ahead of the 2025 campaign, it wasn't clear who would win the job. The Red Sox signed Aroldis Chapman before the 2025 season, but he was coming off a 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates in which he actually wasn't their closer for the majority of the season.

Chapman competed with Liam Hendriks for the Red Sox's closer job, among others, and won it. That decision has made the Red Sox's front office look like geniuses.

Chapman initially signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox. He went on to earn his eighth All-Star nod and his second Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year Award while logging a 1.17 ERA and 32 saves in 67 outings.

An Excellent Move Keeps Getting Better

Jul 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston responded by handing Chapman an extension for the 2026 season with a vesting option for the 2027 campaign. The big lefty kept the momentum going after an excellent 2025 season and currently has a 1.99 ERA in 42 outings and earned his ninth All-Star nod. There's no denying the fact that Chapman still has it. He has 27 saves so far this season, which is tied for sixth in Major League Baseball.

Fortunately for Red Sox fans, Chapman is in line to stick around beyond the 2026 season as well. For Chapman to unlock the 2027 option, he needed to reach 40 innings pitched this season. On Saturday, Chapman reached it. He pitched a clean inning against the Pirates and now has tossed 40 2/3 innings pitched on the season. Now, the final thing he has to do for the option is to pass a physical at the end of the season.

If Chapman passes his physical at the end of the season, he will be under contract with Boston for the 2027 season at $13 million. That's phenomenal value for Boston. Again, Chapman is still among the very best relief pitchers in baseball. He was the best American League reliever in 2025 and could very well be in line for the award again this season. This is despite the fact that he makes just $13 million. In comparison, Edwin Díaz's contract has a $23 million annual value, followed by Josh Hader at $19 million, Tanner Scott at $18 million, Devin Williams at $17 million, Raisel Iglesias at $16 million, Robert Suárez at $15 million, and Ryan Helsley at $14 million.

If Chapman was available in free agency, he'd certainly get more than the $13 million he's making. Boston's decision to bring Chapman to town before the 2025 season just keeps getting better.