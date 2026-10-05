Will Roman Anthony Need Surgery? Latest Injury Updates on Red Sox Star

As was the case throughout the vast majority of the 2026 Major League Baseball season, Roman Anthony's health looms over the Boston Red Sox's offseason as well.

That's because he was forced to exit the wild-card series against the New York Yankees after he suffered "new strains to different muscles in his wrist in addition to exacerbating the old injuries" that caused him to miss roughly three months of action. It was a brutal blow to the Red Sox's lineup. But now they have plenty of time until they will take the field next in 2027. On Monday, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow was asked about Anthony's injury and shared that, as of right now, the expectation is that he will not need surgery and that rest is the expected solution right now.

"He's had a bunch of follow-up appointments here, including imaging," Breslow said. "We're still collecting information. Still working through what the right course of treatment is. At this point, it doesn't seem like there's any type of surgical intervention. Rest is likely the best path to recovery."

Roman Anthony has had a bunch of follow up appointments. but it seems like no surgery will be needed.



Rest is the best path to recovery. pic.twitter.com/ODRoHhPWwM — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) October 5, 2026

Roman Anthony Progress

Sep 16, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19) throws the ball during the game between the Rangers and the Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is about as positive an update Red Sox fans could've hoped for at this point in the offseason. Anthony missed roughly three months of the 2026 season due to a partially torn ring finger CMC ligament. Clearly, it wasn't some sort of easy injury to work through. With the Red Sox out of the playoffs, they have roughly four months to go until Spring Training and over five months to go until the 2027 season is scheduled to begin in March. The collective bargaining agreement and labor issues could impact that, but hopefully not. The thing that is important right now for Anthony is the fact that he has time to heal.

Surgery not being necessary is a good sign for the 22-year-old.

Anthony has had some pretty bad luck to begin his big league career. In 2025, he played in just 71 games before his season was cut short due to an oblique strain. This season, he suffered a freak hand/wrist injury you almost never hear about. For the Red Sox to live up to their lofty potential and goals, they need to find a way to keep Anthony on the field in 2027. There isn't a bigger game-changer in their lineup than him.

For now, this update is positive. No surgery and Anthony simply has to rest and heal up. Once he's ready to get back to baseball activities, then the next step begins. Boston has to keep him healthy and on the field.