Better Than Mason Miller? Brayan Bello’s Bullpen Stats Are Absurd for Red Sox

It's time to give Boston Red Sox hurler Brayan Bello his flowers.

It's been a disjointed season for him, to say the least, but he has adjusted and has become a legit weapon for the organization, despite being demoted down to Triple-A earlier in the season in June.

Bello's role has been tricky for Boston this season, but he has done everything the club has asked him to. That may not sound like much, but the Rafael Devers situation with Boston last year is an example of how shifting roles and priorities don't always come easily.

Bello has been a starter throughout his entire career to this point. Last year, he was the Red Sox's No. 2 starter down the stretch and logged a 3.35 ERA in 29 outings. There's no denying the fact that he's talented and has massive upside when he's at his best. But early on this season, he was brutal when he started so the Red Sox started putting an opener in front of him. For some reason, it worked. When Bello has pitched out of the bullpen, he has been among the best pitchers in baseball. When he has started games this season, he hasn't had the same level of success.

What An Odd And Great Season For Brayan Bello

Aug 17, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello (66) reacts after the out at first base against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was promoted back to the majors mid-July and has continued to dominate out of the bullpen. Monday was a perfect example. He came in behind opener Alec Gamboa and tossed 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball. He lowered his season ERA down to 4.69. That doesn't tell the story of his season, though. Bello has pitched 88 1/3 innings overall this season. 52 2/3 of those innings have been out of the bullpen. Over that stretch, he has a ridiculous 0.85 ERA.

If that was all he did, he would have the best ERA of any reliever in baseball. Even better than Mason Miller of the San Diego Padres.

MLB Relief Pitcher ERA Leaders pic.twitter.com/7cn8hDkYP9 — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) August 18, 2026

Bello has tossed 52 2/3 bullpen innings. Miller has tossed 51 1/3 innings out of the bullpen this season for San Diego. So, while Bello has pitched as a starter and as a reliever, he actually has more bullpen innings under his belt this season than the guy widely considered to be the best reliever in the game.

That's the absurdity of Bello's season.

Clearly, the talent is there. When he's going, he can pitch with the best of them out there. The Red Sox wouldn't have made the playoffs last season if Bello wasn't as red-hot as he was in the second half of the season. Despite the fact that he struggled in the rotation, where would Boston's bullpen be without him? In a significantly worse place.

Hopefully, the Red Sox can get this production from Bello in the rotation itself, but regardless, they're lucky to have him. Adversity hit and Bello didn't sit back.