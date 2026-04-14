Red Sox Calling Up 26-Year-Old Pitcher After Twins Blowout

The Boston Red Sox had one of their toughest losses of the season on Monday night as they faced off against the Minnesota Twins on the road.

Boston lost 13-6, despite having Garrett Crochet on the mound. In fact, Crochet had his worst start in the big leagues of his career to this point as he allowed 10 earned runs, and 11 runs total. On the bright side, Crochet shut down any injury concern after the game.

Crochet didn't get through two innings, so the bullpen was pretty stretched out afterward. Jovani Moran went 2 1/3 innings. Ryan Watson went two innings. Tyler Samaniego continued to impress and also went two innings.

The club has two more games against the Twins and then a day off on Thursday. Until then, the club needs a little more depth for the bullpen. On Tuesday, Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH reported that the Red Sox are promoting 26-year-old hurler Jack Anderson to come up and help as a response, although he didn't report the corresponding move.

The Red Sox are promoting the 26-year-old

May 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove sit in the dug out before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

"The Red Sox are calling up RHP Jack Anderson, who is on his way to Minnesota to join the team, a league source tells [7News Boston WHDH]," Alexander wrote on X.

Anderson has not made his big league debut just yet. He was a 16th-round pick by the Detroit Tigers in 2021 and was in the organization through the 2024 season. Afterward, he was selected by the Red Sox in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft in the minor league phase and has been working his way up since. In 2025, he made 26 total appearances in the Red Sox's farm system and had a 4.57 ERA.

In 2026, he has made two appearances so far with Triple-A Worcester and has a 3.72 ERA in 9 2/3 innings pitched. Both were starts, but the Red Sox are set in the rotation right now. You also may know Anderson from the World Baseball Classic. He made one start for Great Britain and allowed one run in three innings of work.

At this point, the Red Sox need some depth over the next few days because they had to really tap the bullpen on Monday night. At the very least, Anderson can help for a few days. He made one appearance with the club in Spring Training out of the bullpen and didn't allow a run in his one inning of work.

Welcome to the Show, Jack Anderson.