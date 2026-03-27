Red Sox Could Gain Pitching Depth Thanks to Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox could have some more more bullpen depth coming to the organization in the very near future.

Right-handed pitcher Angel Bastardo was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft, but didn't make the club out of camp this spring after missing the entire 2025 season due to injury. With that being said, there's a chance that he could be returned to Boston. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo dropped an update on Bastardo and noted that his status is currently up in the air because the two sides could work out a trade to keep him in Toronto.

"Right-hander Angel Bastardo, who the Blue Jays took from the Red Sox in the 2024 Rule 5 draft, did not crack Toronto’s Opening Day roster and is therefore a candidate to be returned to Boston," Cotillo wrote. "The 23-year-old missed all of last season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and therefore would have had to spend 90 days on Toronto’s active roster to be retained by the Jays. ... Bastardo, who reached Double-A Portland in both 2023 and 2024, was ranked the No. 27 prospect in Boston’s system by Baseball America last winter. ...

"Bastardo is currently on waivers, and if he clears, the Blue Jays will have to offer him back to the Red Sox for a marginal fee. The teams can also work out a minor trade if Toronto wants to keep Bastardo. As of Friday, Bastardo’s status remains 'TBD.'"

Breaking Down Angel Bastardo Update

Mar 15, 2026; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Angel Bastardo (99) pitches in the third inning against the New York Mets at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

So, like Cotillo said, Bastardo would have to be offered to Boston for a fee if he is not claimed off waivers because he did not make the Blue Jays' roster out of camp. Last year didn't count because he was injured, but now he is healthy. Bastardo was selected with the No. 6 pick in the Major League Baseball portion of the 2024 Rule 5 Draft by Toronto but missed the entire season. He pitched five seasons down in the minors in Boston's farm system and had a 4.76 ERA in 78 total appearances, including 76 starts.

This spring, he made seven appearances for Toronto, all out of the bullpen and had a 4.70 ERA in 7 2/3 innings pitched. So, to sum up where things are: if he is not claimed on waivers, he will be offered back to Boston with a fee. Boston doesn't have to accept, but could, like what happened when it brought Noah Song back from the Philadelphia Phillies a few years ago. The Red Sox and Blue Jays could also work out a deal, as Cotillo said.

If he clears waivers, the Red Sox arguably should bring him back for bullpen depth at the top of the minors. He's just 23 years old and clearly showed something before getting hurt, or else the Blue Jays wouldn't have taken him in the MLB phase of the Rule 5 Draft. The injury was unfortunate, but there is still an upside.