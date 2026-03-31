Red Sox Could Regret Releasing 25-Year-Old After Nationals Signing

The Boston Red Sox released several minor-leaguers this month, and even at the time it happened, Noah Dean's name stood out.

On March 19, the Red Sox released Dean, their 2022 fifth-round draft pick, following three seasons of a 5.35 ERA in their farm system. It's not as though Dean was expected to become a key contributor in short order at the major league level, but his potential still stood out in the form of a gaudy strikeout rate.

According to Tuesday reports from The Nats Report and Baseball Now's Andrew Parker, the Washington Nationals and Dean recently agreed to a minor-league contract. The transaction did not yet appear on Dean's official roster page as of early Tuesday afternoon.

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Nationals take fast minor-league flier on Noah Dean

Nov 17, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals general manager and president of baseball operations Paul Toboni speaks Alan introductory press conference for new Nationals manager Blake Butera (not pictured) at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Nationals president of baseball operations Paul Toboni likely knew Dean the best of any top executive not working in Boston, and he barely wasted any time bringing the 25-year-old into the fold. Toboni spent 11 seasons working in the Red Sox organization, including earning an assistant general manager title in 2023, before taking the Nationals job in October.

Toboni served as the director of amateur scouting in 2022, when Dean was selected out of Old Dominion University. He then watched as the lefty struggled with command but racked up punchouts, striking out 284 batters but walking 175 in his 208 2/3 innings in the Boston organization.

The Red Sox's farm system became a formidable pitching pipeline over the last few seasons, while the Nationals' was lagging pretty far behind when Toboni took over the job. In December, Toboni sought another former Boston farmhand, acquiring hard-throwing right-handed pitching prospect Luis Peraltes for lefty pitching prospect Jake Bennett in an intriguing trade.

Making tough cuts is part of a front office's job, and keeping Dean around could have done more harm than good if he had prevented other prospects from getting the innings they needed. But Toboni and the Nationals quickly jumping at the chance to sign him should raise red flags at a minimum.