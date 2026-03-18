Red Sox Gold Glover Undergoes Shoulder Surgery Before Opening Day

One Boston Red Sox non-roster invitee has had some unfortunate luck this spring.

Brendan Rodgers signed with the Red Sox on Feb. 5 to a minor league deal with an invitation to big league camp. Rodgers, a one-time Gold Glove Award winner and a seven-year big league veteran, was looking to make the club as an infield depth option with upside. With Romy González sidelined, Rodgers was someone in the mix for a spot, especially with second base at least slightly up in the air. Marcelo Mayer should be the team's starting option, but Rodgers is a right-handed hitter who has been elite defensively throughout his career and could have been a good complement for him.

But he was only able to play in six Spring Training games before injuring his shoulder. The Boston Globe's Peter Abraham and Tim Healey reported that Rodgers suffered a torn labrum and a chipped bone in his right shoulder. Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared in early March that Rodgers was "most likely" looking at surgery to fix the issue. On Tuesday, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that Rodgers has undergone "right shoulder labral revision surgery."

The Red Sox infielder underwent surgery

Jun 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA;Houston Astros second baseman Brendan Rodgers (1) forces Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) out at second base and turns a double play in the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

"Update: Red Sox non-roster invitee Brendan Rodgers underwent right shoulder labral revision surgery, performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. He was back in camp today in a brace," Cotillo wrote.

Update: Red Sox non-roster invitee Brendan Rodgers underwent right shoulder labral revision surgery, performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. He was back in camp today in a brace. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) March 17, 2026

Cotillo didn't share a timeline for return for Rodgers, but Abraham and Healey shared last week that surgery would "probably" end Rodgers' season.

One of the stories of Rodgers' career so far has been injuries. Rodgers is a career .261 hitter and has a Gold Glove Award under his belt, but he has played in fewer than 50 games in two of the last three seasons, including the 2026 campaign. It sounds like that trend will continue.

With Rodgers and González both injured, the seemingly most likely option for a bench utility role for the Red Sox to kick off the season seems to be Andruw Monasterio. He has been electric in Spring Training so far and is slashing .300/.405/.467 with one homer, five RBIs and five walks.