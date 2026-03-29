Red Sox Lineup Already Stirring Up Drama During Opening Weekend

The third lineup of the season is a source of controversy for the Boston Red Sox, and not many are surprised by that fact.

When the Red Sox entered the year with four excellent outfielders and Masataka Yoshida seemingly being limited to designated hitter duties, it was clear that someone would be on the bench every day who didn't really deserve it. If Yoshida was in the lineup, as he is for the first time on Sunday, then fans were likely to be even more upset about who was left out.

With Gold Glove center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela on the bench and Yoshida in left field on Sunday, the Red Sox are putting out a lineup that pretty clearly isn't their "A" lineup -- and it's hard not to think that lots of these outfield configurations will cause similar anguish.

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What people are saying about Red Sox's Sunday lineup

When the Red Sox and various media members posted the Red Sox's lineup on Sunday, one which included Roman Anthony in the designated hitter spot and Jarren Duran in center field, fans were quick to make their opinions heard.

In what world are we throwing yoshida on the field over Roman… — Andrew (@Andrew01394033) March 29, 2026

Hate all the platooning. I’m hoping it’s gonna work but I have doubts — Bradley (@itismebradley) March 29, 2026

bring back ceddanne 😞 — maddie (@_maddiehammes) March 29, 2026

To be fair, there were also a fair amount of people excited to see Yoshida, who seems healthier than he's been in at least a couple of years, getting his first action of the year. But a rubber match of a series is admittedly a tough time to shelf Rafaela's defense.

This is just the tip of the iceberg, though. If the Red Sox really want to see the fans upset, they should see what people say if they ever put Anthony on the bench in favor of Yoshida. They'll go with their "everyone needs an off day to stay fresh" logic, but it shouldn't apply to a 21-year-old franchise player.

Alex Cora's job making the lineup card every day has never been tougher, and Craig Breslow's gamble of not trading anyone away in the offseason is already testing folks' patience. The depth could pay off in the long run, but it's not guaranteed to constitute a strength.