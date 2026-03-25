Red Sox Officially Place Triston Casas, 3 Others on Injured List

Nothing unexpected happened on Wednesday, but the Boston Red Sox still took care of important business ahead of opening day.

Four players on the Red Sox's 40-man roster -- first baseman Triston Casas, pitchers Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval, and infielder Anthony Siegler -- were placed on the injured list. Casas and Seigler were placed on the 10-day IL, while Crawford and Sandoval went on the 15-day IL, all retroactive to Monday.

Each player is obviously running their own race to get themselves back to the major league roster, and in Seigler's case, there's no clear indicator that playing time this season is a given. Here are some takeaways for each affected player.

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What we know about each of Red Sox's injured players

Sep 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Kutter Crawford (50) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Casas is probably still surrounded by the most uncertainty, as he's 10 1/2 months removed from a torn patellar tendon in his left knee. The latest we've heard is that he's almost ready to start playing in games and just started running the bases and doing sliding drills.

He'll head on a minor-league rehab assignment of some kind relatively early in the year, and on Tuesday, MassLive's Chris Cotillo projected a return date around Jun. 1. The fact that he's not going on the 60-day IL does, however, leave the door open for a slightly earlier return.

Crawford and Sandoval have been mentioned side by side frequently over the last few months, as both were on the outside of the rotation picture looking in and both missed all of last season due to injury. The former had wrist surgery in July, while the latter underwent Tommy John surgery in the middle of the 2024 season.

Both could theoretically be back in action sometime around the end of April, and it's not entirely clear what roles the Red Sox have in mind for each.

Seigler, who arrived in the Feb. 9 trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, has what the Red Sox are calling "left knee tendinopathy" after injuring himself in the Dominican Winter League. Whenever he's deemed healthy enough to play in games, he'll then have to get to work on proving he deserves an extended look at the major league level.

Of note, the Red Sox had already placed Romy Gonzalez (shoulder surgery) and Tanner Houck (Tommy John) on the 60-day IL.