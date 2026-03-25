Red Sox Officially Place Triston Casas, 3 Others on Injured List
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Nothing unexpected happened on Wednesday, but the Boston Red Sox still took care of important business ahead of opening day.
Four players on the Red Sox's 40-man roster -- first baseman Triston Casas, pitchers Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval, and infielder Anthony Siegler -- were placed on the injured list. Casas and Seigler were placed on the 10-day IL, while Crawford and Sandoval went on the 15-day IL, all retroactive to Monday.
Each player is obviously running their own race to get themselves back to the major league roster, and in Seigler's case, there's no clear indicator that playing time this season is a given. Here are some takeaways for each affected player.
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What we know about each of Red Sox's injured players
Casas is probably still surrounded by the most uncertainty, as he's 10 1/2 months removed from a torn patellar tendon in his left knee. The latest we've heard is that he's almost ready to start playing in games and just started running the bases and doing sliding drills.
He'll head on a minor-league rehab assignment of some kind relatively early in the year, and on Tuesday, MassLive's Chris Cotillo projected a return date around Jun. 1. The fact that he's not going on the 60-day IL does, however, leave the door open for a slightly earlier return.
Crawford and Sandoval have been mentioned side by side frequently over the last few months, as both were on the outside of the rotation picture looking in and both missed all of last season due to injury. The former had wrist surgery in July, while the latter underwent Tommy John surgery in the middle of the 2024 season.
Both could theoretically be back in action sometime around the end of April, and it's not entirely clear what roles the Red Sox have in mind for each.
Seigler, who arrived in the Feb. 9 trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, has what the Red Sox are calling "left knee tendinopathy" after injuring himself in the Dominican Winter League. Whenever he's deemed healthy enough to play in games, he'll then have to get to work on proving he deserves an extended look at the major league level.
Of note, the Red Sox had already placed Romy Gonzalez (shoulder surgery) and Tanner Houck (Tommy John) on the 60-day IL.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com